INDIA

‘Liquor Minister’ Sisodia hiked commission on liquor to make money for AAP: BJP

NewsWire
0
0

In wake of his arrest by the CBI in the alleged liquor police scam, the BJP on Sunday termed Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia the “Liquor Minister”, and claimed that he hiked commission on liquor so AAP could make money.

Addressing press conference after Sisodia’s arrest, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said: “It’s unfortunate that a Minister of Education was arrested for Excise policy. It’s an eye-opening and shocking matter.”

“Manish Sisodia played with the lives of the children,” he alleged.

Patra said that not a single reason was given by the AAP for withdrawing the excise policy or giving contracts to blacklisted companies. “Besides, we asked many questions regarding irregularities and corruption.AAHowever, the AAP evaded these questions and failed to provide any answers,” he said.

Attacking Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said “Before 2014, Kejriwal ji used to say that we will go to every neighborhood in Delhi, ask women what do you want? If women say that liquor shops should be closed, then they will be closed.”

“But after coming to the government, conspired to open liquor shops near temples and near schools for commission,” he alleged.

20230226-213606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hyderabad-based BDL to supply Konkurs-M missiles to Indian Army

    Continuously broadcast messages related to Yoga Day: Centre to Community Radio...

    SIT to commence probe on TN elephant deaths from May

    Nitish Kumar asks Education Minister to avoid taking a religious stance