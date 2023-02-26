In wake of his arrest by the CBI in the alleged liquor police scam, the BJP on Sunday termed Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia the “Liquor Minister”, and claimed that he hiked commission on liquor so AAP could make money.

Addressing press conference after Sisodia’s arrest, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said: “It’s unfortunate that a Minister of Education was arrested for Excise policy. It’s an eye-opening and shocking matter.”

“Manish Sisodia played with the lives of the children,” he alleged.

Patra said that not a single reason was given by the AAP for withdrawing the excise policy or giving contracts to blacklisted companies. “Besides, we asked many questions regarding irregularities and corruption.AAHowever, the AAP evaded these questions and failed to provide any answers,” he said.

Attacking Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said “Before 2014, Kejriwal ji used to say that we will go to every neighborhood in Delhi, ask women what do you want? If women say that liquor shops should be closed, then they will be closed.”

“But after coming to the government, conspired to open liquor shops near temples and near schools for commission,” he alleged.

20230226-213606