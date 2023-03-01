Describing Arvind Kejriwal as the kingpin of the Delhi liquor policy ‘scam’, the BJP asked on Wednesday as to when will the Chief Minister resign, after two of his ministers — Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain — stepped down on Tuesday.

The BJP also termed Manish Sisodia’s resignation letter submitted on Tuesday not having any date as playing with the Constitution.

Accusing Kejriwal’s PA of trying to tamper with evidence by destroying four mobile phones, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia asked whether the strings of the scam are connected to Kejriwal.

Bhatia said that the decision to constitute a Group of Ministers (GoM) was taken at a Cabinet meeting in 2021, which was chaired by Kejriwal.

“This proves that the mastermind of the excise policy scam is Kejriwal himself,” Bhatia said, as he demanded the resignation of Kejriwal and another of his ministers, Kailash Gehlot.

“Out of the three ministers in the GoM, two — Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain — have already stepped down. When will the third minister — Kailash Gehlot — resign,” Bhatia asked.

Bhatia also said that merely getting the ‘pawns’ to resign will not work.

“Kejriwal should immediately resign to ensure a fair probe by the investigating agencies,” Bhatia said.

