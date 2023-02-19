Delhi BJP Working President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was trying to find excuses to evade a probe in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.

“It is really surprising that Sisodia has for long been saying that he was prepared for the inquiry and there was no scam in the liquor policy, but when the CBI called him for an inquiry, he started finding excuses to evade the inquiry,” Sachdeva said.

Sisodia said in a tweet on Saturday that the CBI wants to stop the ongoing development in Delhi.

“CBI has called me again on Sunday. They have put full force of CBI and ED against me. They raided my home, searched my bank locker but didn’t find anything. I have made arrangements of best education system in Delhi, they want to stop it. But I have always supported in their investigation and will do,” the Deputy Chief Minister said on Saturday.

On this, Sachdeva said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s deputy, however, instead of appearing before the CBI, called the media to tell that ‘I have written a letter to CBI that I am preparing Delhi Budget, so need time to appear before them.’

“It’s surprising that yesterday (Saturday), Sisodia was confident that there was no evidence or case against him, but today, he sounded evasive,” he said.

The BJP leader said Sisodia seems to have an inkling that the agency has sufficient evidence against him as no arrest would be made without proof.

He said this while reacting to Sisodia claiming on Sunday that “the BJP may soon get me arrested through the CBI”.

