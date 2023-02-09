INDIALIFESTYLE

Liquor seized in Guj should be sold in other states: Ex-Cong MLA

NewsWire
0
3

Former Congress MLA from Gujarat, Lalit Vasoya, in a letter to the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has suggested selling the seized liquor in the non-dry states so that revenue can be earned for Gujarat.

“Gujarat is a prohibited state, and the police are really doing very good work by seizing liquor smuggled into Gujarat. But unfortunately, the seized liquor is destroyed. Instead of destroying, the government should sell the seized liquor in the non-prohibited states and earn revenue,” Vasoya wrote in the letter.

Citing government records, he said that in 2020 and 2021, the Gujarat Police had seized and destroyed IMFL worth Rs 215 crore and beer worth Rs 16 crore.

He suggested that instead of destroying, the same can be put on auction in the states where liquor is permitted, so that Gujarat can earn good revenue out of it.

“The same fund can be used for the police welfare,” the former legislator suggested.

20230209-225801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ spirit will be in place in Goa: Tourism...

    Modi’s Twitter handle compromised, Bitcoin link shared

    UP hospital sealed after patient given fruit juice instead of platelets

    Two youths arrested for poisoning Unnao girls