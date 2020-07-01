Lisa Ray flaunts her greys in new picture

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Actress and cancer crusader Lisa Ray is embracing aging gracefully. In a new post she shared on social media, she is seen flaunting her greys.

In a new Twitter image, Lisa has her grey hair tied back. She wears a light blue top paired with a mask.

“This is me, flaunting my greys and checking up on y’all to say: WEAR A DAMN MASK PLEASE!” she captioned the image.

On screen, Lisa was last seen in the second season of web-series “Four More Shots Please!” The show stars Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta and Bani J.

“Four More Shots Please!” follows four unapologetically flawed women as they discover life while balancing their friendship in Mumbai. They are not ashamed about their sexual desires and unabashed about how they lead their lives. They mess up but also own up to their mistakes. They are successful and yet face failure in certain aspects of life.

