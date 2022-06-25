The music video for BLACKPINK member Lisa’s solo song “Lalisa” passed 500 million views on YouTube on Saturday, its management agency said.

The video for the title track of her solo debut album released last September reached the milestone at 5:06 a.m., YG Entertainment said, Yonhap news agency reported.

The video recorded 73.6 million views within 24 hours of its release and 100 million views within two days.

Lisa achieved 500 million views with her music video in the shortest time among K-pop female solo artists.

The four-member BLACKPINK has 32 music videos with more than 100 million YouTube views.

