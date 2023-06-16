INDIA

List of new Congress state secretaries revoked in Rajasthan

A list released recently by the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee announcing the appointment of 85 state secretaries has now been withdrawn by the party.

According to sources, the names of 85 Congress state secretaries were released on May 27, after the approval of the party’s Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. However, it has now been put on hold till further orders from the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

It is being said that the list was not cleared by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, but state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra went ahead and appointed the secretaries on his behalf.

Now after the revocation of the list, Dotasra has said that it had to be approved by the Congress President.

“It was a mistake from our side as we released the list without it being approved by the Congress President. So, we have revoked it now and it will be released after the approval of the Congress President,” he said.

