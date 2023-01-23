The All India Congress Committee (AICC) is in the process of reconstituting the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), which also includes a 21-member Political Affairs Committee and district presidents.

According to sources, the AICC has appointed 64 district Congress presidents, however, a list of secretaries of the MPCC is yet to be announced.

Senior leader and in-charge for Madhya Pradesh J. P. Agrwal said the list issued by the AICC “is not the final”, and modifications will be carried out after the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

“List released by AICC for Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee is not final. A modification is expected after the Bharat Jodo Yatra is over,” the MPCC said in an official communication.

The state Political Affairs Committee (PAC) includes MP Congress head Kamal Nath, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, LoP Govind Singh, and formers ministers such as Kanti Lal Bhuria, Suresh Pachori, Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha, Jitu Patwari, Kamal Nath’s son and Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath, Shoba Ozha and others.

Insiders told IANS that the state leadership wanted a “compact” committee from state to district level. Sources also said that many who were holding posts in MPCC were excluded from the new list, and therefore, a modification will be done in the fresh list.

Explaining further about MPCC members, a senior Congress leader said the compact in the sense that a proper designated team. “For instance, if there are so many members appointed as secretaries or any other designated post in the organisation, it may create confusion. Therefore, the state leadership wants a compact team at every step of the organisation, so that everyone can freely execute the role assigned,” Congress leader said on condition of anonymity.

AICC general secretary K. C. Venugopal in a release on Monday said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the appointment of office-bearers and presidents of various district committees in Madhya Pradesh.

