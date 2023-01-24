To learn about the challenges faced by people one needs to spend more time among them, BJP National president J.P. Nadda said here.

Nadda, who recently got an extension as party head, was addressing the party workers during his visit to the pink city on Monday for the concluding session of the party’s core committee meeting.

“A good leader is always found among people, listening to their problems and solving them,” he said while asking them to start a house to house campaign instead of visiting door to door for campaigning.

In the absence of no interaction with the family, the door to door campaign lacks personal touch, while a house to house campaign involves sitting and speaking to the family members of every house, he elaborated

“You should listen 70 per cent to people and speak only 30 per cent. This will help to understand them better,” he said.

He said, “You will become a leader when you start living among people. Don’t fall into the trap of becoming MP and MLA but try becoming a leader. Party gives tickets to people who live among people, When you start working on ground, you will become leader,” said Nadda.

Stating that there are around 300 days left for elections, the veteran leader called upon the party workers to utilise the time by visiting every single house around 9-10 times. Don’t just barge in, he said, adding “take time from family, sit with them, know their problems and try to resolve them.”

A leader should know local issues and should work for them.

Nadda also congratulated Rajasthan BJP unit for the success of BJP Jan Aakrosh Yatra which reached to 200 constituencies to protest against the “poor governance” of the Gehlot government.

He also called for implementing the Panna Samiti model which has recently been proven successful in Gujarat Assembly polls.

Under this model, a Panna Samiti president works on a micro level and meets five persons while in the Panna model, one person leads around 50-60 people.

Since this model did miracles in Gujarat, it should be implemented in Rajasthan as well, Nadda concluded.

