Listen to Ladakh and safeguard tribals: Kharge to Centre

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday demanded that the Central government should listen to the demand of the people of Ladakh on statehood and protect their interests.

Kharge said, “People of Ladakh are unitedly demanding statehood for the Union Territory, and safeguards for the tribal people of the region under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

“But your Govt has deceitfully betrayed them, despite making tall promises.”

“Modi Govt’s greed to benefit select crony friends who want to exploit the eco-sensitive Himalayan glaciers of Ladakh is well-known. In denying Constitutional protection, you are also endangering India’s National Security, in a strategic border region,” he added.

The prominent leaders in Ladakh held a protest on January 15 in support of their demands — full statehood for the Union Territory, and safeguarding the region under the sixth schedule of the Constitution.

The protest was organised by the Leh-based Apex body of peoples movement for the 6th schedule and the Kargil Democratic Alliance.

