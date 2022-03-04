Listen to your gut and stay healthy!

A healthy gut goes a long way in preventing many health problems. A strong gut indicates that you have a strong immune system.

However, with long work hours, less sleep, more stress, lots of junk food, more and more people in their 20s and 30s find themselves visiting the doctor for stomach related issues. Our work life health balance is all over the place and the gut is taking the hit for it.

So how do you know if your gut is weak? Do you have weight fluctuations, often feel bloated up, find your stomach getting upset easily, or you feel sleepy and tired all the time, or maybe your skin and hair is getting itchy and flaky. Any and all of these indicate an unhealthy gut.

How to improve gut health?

Sleep plenty

Getting 7-8 hours sleep is a cure for so many conditions and the same goes for the gut. Getting enough sleep is the critical to health so we must ensure we get a good night’s sleep no matter what.

Chew more

Even though we know we need to chew our food thoroughly work and life get in the way and we often chomp on our food quickly without chewing properly. Chewing food properly will help digest what we eat completely so we need to slow and down and chew more.

Drink water

Just like we need 7-8 hours of sleep, we need to drink 8-10 glasses of water in a day to stay hydrated. Drinking water keeps the good bacteria well balanced in our gut.

Consume pro-biotics

Drinking or taking pro-biotic supplements are an easy to improve the health of your gut. These supplements will provide your body with good bacteria which is much needed for proper functioning of a healthy gut.

In addition to this, if you know your gut is not healthy, change your diet and include more fibrous foods like oats, leeks, bananas. Including fermented foods like yogurt, kimchi, kefir will also help. It’s important to keep your gut healthy so that you can keep your heart, immune system and brain healthy.