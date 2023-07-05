The literacy rate in the Philippines increased to 97 per cent, improving by 1.2 percentage point in the last five years, according to new government data.

Citing the survey results of the 2020 Census of Population and Housing, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said among 97.6 million Filipinos above five years old, 94.6 million were literate, or can read and write a simple message in any language or dialect, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Metro Manila area posted the highest literacy rate at 98.9 per cent, while the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanaohad the lowest rate at 86.4 per cent.

The data also showed that the literacy rate in 2020 was slightly higher among females, at 97.1 per cent, than among males at 96.8 pe cent, echoing the same trend observed in 2015.

According to the data, about one in every six college graduates has a degree in education science, the most popular course among college graduates.

Males prefer management and administration courses, while females opt for education science courses.

More females than males pursue post-baccalaureate education.

