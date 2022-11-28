The border district of Poonch in Jammu & Kashmir has a glorious past for literary and cultural activities, and has received wide recognition from the literary community at all levels. Literary seminars, conferences and mushairas of state and national levels are also organised here.

In memory of famous writer and poet of Poonch, Thakur Poonchi, a lecture was organised at Krishna Chandra Memorial Degree College Poonch on the occasion of the annual celebration of Hamdard organised by Hamdard Human Welfare Society.

Civil and police administration officers of Poonch district, academicians, intellectuals, political and social personalities and scholars participated in the event.

District Development Council Chairperson Tazeem Akhtar, DDC Members Rukhsana Kohli and Sohail Malik also participated in the event.

On the occasion, Hafiz Maqsood Ziai presented a thesis on the life and services of Jagannath Thakur and highlighted his services in Urdu literature. Dr Amjad Ali Babar gave the administrative duties. Ahmad Waqar, Sahail Imran, Adil Farhat, Nazrah Fareed, Toseef Tabish also received appreciation for their speeches.

On this occasion, Fakhr-e-Peer Panchal Award was given to Sheikh Ekhta in recognition of his services to the nation and humanity.

KAS officers Anjum Bashir Khattak, Waheed Ahmed, Ayaz Bhat besides Parvez Malik Afridi, Dr. Khaliq Anjum, Muhammad Deen Malik, Ishrat Khanum, Dr. Waheed, Tanveer Chaudhary, Fayaz Dewan, Tanveer Tantre, Nadeem Lone, Muhammad Wasim, Jameel Ahmed, and Rafiq Malik among others were also present during the event.

