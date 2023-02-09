BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Lithium, gold deposits found in J&K

The government has found lithium and gold deposits in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) for the first time.

The Mines Ministry has found lithium reserves of around 5.9 million tonnes in Salal-Haimana area of Reasi district.

This report, along with 15 other resource bearing geological reports and 35 geological memorandums, were handed over to respective state governments during the 62nd Central Geological Programming Board (CGPB) meeting, held on Thursday.

Out of these 51 mineral blocks, five blocks pertain to gold and other blocks pertain to commodities like potash, molybdenum, base metals etc. spread across 11 states of J&K, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

The blocks were prepared based on the work carried out by Geological Survey of India (GSI) from field seasons starting from 2018-19 till date.

Apart from these, 17 reports of coal and lignite with a total resource of 7,897 million tones were also handed over to the Coal Ministry. Seven publications on different themes and intervention areas in which the GSI operates, were also released during the meeting.

The proposed annual programme for ensuing field season 2023-24 was also presented and discussed during the meeting. During 2023-24, the GSI plans to take up 966 programmes comprising 318 mineral exploration projects including 12 marine mineral investigation projects. A major thrust has been given on the exploration of strategic – critical and fertiliser minerals.

The CGPB is an important platform of the GSI, wherein the annual field season programme (FSP) of GSI is placed for discussion for synergy and to avoid duplication of work. The members of the CGPB and other stakeholders like state governments, central and state government mineral exploration agencies, place their requests for collaborative work with the GSI.

Based on the priorities set by the Centre and the importance and urgency of proposals presented by the members and stakeholders, the annual programme of GSI is given a final shape.

