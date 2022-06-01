ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Little Big Man: Kamal Haasan recalls the making of his movie ‘Appu Raja’

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan talks about the technology that was used behind the making of ‘Appu Raja’ in which the actor played a double role of a person of normal height and a dwarf.

Kamal is appearing as a celebrity guest this weekend on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

He said: “Whatever you see on screen in ‘Appu Raja’, it was all done inside the camera. The whole set was built for Appu and we would shoot his shots separately.”

“The whole process was very interesting and very costly because for the first twenty days we were only experimenting,” he added.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20220601-173708

