The history textbooks of the 21st century India find little to no space and mention of the unprecedented contribution of the country’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel towards the nation.

From undertaking essential reforms to contributing his political and diplomatic acumen in the Constituent Assembly, his aura inspired the people who succeeded him, Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC) professor M. Jagadesh Kumar told IANS.

Has the country’s first home minister — popularly known as the “Iron Man of India” — been given his rightful place in textbooks?

Responding to this, the UGC chairman said: “Our youngsters need to be told about Patel’s contributions at the school level. He worked endlessly to weed out alcohol consumption, untouchability, and caste discrimination and led a tirade in favour of women’s emancipation in Gujarat and other places.”

The notion of integrating India flowed in his blood as he integrated farmers’ satyagraha, such as Kheda and Bardoli satyagraha, into the national movement.

His dream of creating a ‘Shresth Bharat’ materialised by setting up the modern all-India services system.

“For this, he was also given the title ‘Patron Saint of India’s Civil Servants’. Sardar Patel will continue to inspire us to keep India stronger and united,” the UGC chairman said.

He is remembered for his pivotal role in the unification of British India.

Faced with the hurdle of amassing the diverse states that the motherland was fragmented into, Sardar Patel’s unwavering grit overturned most of these resilient rulers.

In addition to bringing the subcontinent under a single umbrella, Patel’s political involvements were unmatched.

However, in textbooks, there is very little inclusion of Sardar Patel’s contribution, Kumar added.

UGC believes that the need of the hour is to provide the students with more information by giving space to Patel’s enormous history of courage in the textbooks.

“With such inclusion, young minds would be stimulated to derive inspiration and work towards revamping the development of our country,” Kumar said.

Patel’s fraternal nature and skills are not forgotten even today. “For instance, in Gujarat, the Statue of Unity was built to commemorate this great figure,” he added.

The 182-metre statue is the tallest in the world.

“However, this isn’t enough. Recently, with the rise in forces attempting to vitiate the Indian atmosphere, we must hark back to the history of this gallant debutant to fight against these unnatural forces.

“Teachers and principals of different government schools said that there is some content available in school books, on Sardar Patel but it is not enough. school going children to be told much more about Patel’s contributions from freedom struggle to his administrative abilities as a Home Minister,” Kumar said.

