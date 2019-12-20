‘Little Women’, ‘A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood’ get India release dates

Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) After creating a buzz in the award season, Tom Hanks’ “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” and Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” will soon be releasing in India.

In “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood”, Hanks will be seen as Mister Rogers in a drama about how the legendary children’s TV entertain people, while dealing with his complex life. It will release in India on January 17.

Gerwig’s “Little Women” retells Louisa May Alcott’s much-loved 19th-century classic novel about four young women coming of age in Civil War-era in the US. It features Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, Bob Odenkirk, Chris Cooper and James Norton. The film will open in India on February 7.

The movies will be released in India by Sony Pictures Entertainment India.

“We are extremely happy with the immense appreciation that our films have received from audiences as well the critics. Sony Pictures had a very impressive haul at the Golden Globes and now with the studio having got 17 BAFTA nominations, we hope to continue the winning streak. For Indian audiences, we are excited to release this lovely film — ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ and ‘Little Women’,” said Vivek Krishnani – Managing Director, Sony Pictures Entertainment India.

Sony’s “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” emerged as the big winner at the 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony, and scored 10 nominations apiece for the 2020 British Academy of Film and Televisions Film Awards (BAFTAs). It is also said to be a big contender for Oscars.

