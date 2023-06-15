INDIA

‘Live a modest life’: CPI-M tells Kerala CITU leader whose wife bought a Mini Cooper

NewsWire
0
0

The CPI-M’s Ernakulam district unit, at a high-level meeting on Thursday chaired by state Secretary M.V. Govindan, gave a dressing down to its members, especially P.K. Anil Kumar, who last month came under media glare as pictures of his family taking delivery of a brand new Rs 5 million-worth Mini Cooper went viral.

Anil Kumar, who was the General Secretary of the Petroleum and Gas Workers Union attached to the CPI-M’s trade union wing CITU, was also removed from the post.

When the car acquisition raised questions as to how a working class leader could own such an expensive vehicle, Kumar said his wife bought the new car by availing a bank loan as she has a regular job at the Indian Oil Corporation.

It was his defence that irked the CPI-M, often referred to as the party of the poor and downtrodden and at the meeting held here, the decision came to remove Kumar from his present post as members said that those who lead the labour class should be simple and humble in letter and spirit.

Not long ago Kumar recently was in the news when he, by virtue of his union post, was seen verbally attacking a woman, who owns a gas agency, here over the issue of an employee.

20230615-194804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I would have said ‘No’ to entry of 8 Congress MLAs:...

    Woman dead, several injured after near-stampede at Rudraksh Mahotsav in MP

    Kejriwal slams Delhi Police for ‘misbehaving’ with Sisodia

    NCLAT should not grant a stay on Google’s CCI appeal: Indian...