In the run up to the Independence Day, the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre, under the aegis of Chinar Corps, organised a Live Band Performance on Saturday to commemorate Independence Day as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The enthralling performance was witnessed and appreciated by locals, tourists, youth and children alike.

The performance witnessed various melodious tunes and some soul stirring patriotic songs.

The band played renditions of famous patriotic songs like Vande Matram, Deh Shiva Var Mohe, Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon, Jai Ho and Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja, amongst others.

“The performance of the band was aimed at spreading messages of brotherhood, peace, cultural harmony, prosperity and nation building by children, youth and local populace, through the medium of universal language called, ‘Music’,” the army said.

“The emotion and patriotic fervour during the event ran high as the performance culminated with ‘Sare Jahan Se Achchha’.”

