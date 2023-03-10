WORLD

Live bullet found in Korean Air flight, passengers evacuated

A live bullet was found on board a Korean Air plane about to take off from Incheon International Airport on Friday, grounding the aircraft and causing more than 200 passengers to evacuate, airport police said.

The airport police received a report at 8.05 a.m. that a passenger found the bullet lying under his seat at the airplane bound for Manila, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The plane had been scheduled to take off at 7.45 a.m. but returned to the terminal right after the bullet was found.

A total of 230 people aboard the plane — 218 passengers and 12 crew members — were evacuated.

Police officials said an anti-terrorist unit and a military explosive disposal team were searching the interior of the aircraft.

Police plan to look into how the live bullet was brought into the airplane.

Gun possession is illegal in South Korea, except for licensed sporting and hunting guns, which must be stored at police stations.

