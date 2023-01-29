INDIALIFESTYLE

Live-in partners found dead in Hyderabad

NewsWire
0
0

A couple, who were living together, have been found dead under suspicious circumstances at their house in Hyderabad.

The bodies of Sadula Mahender (21) and Saraswati (30) were found in their house at Rajiv Gruhakalpa in Kurmalguda under the limits of Adibatla police station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

The body of Saraswati was lying on the ground while Mahender was found hanging.

According to police, Saraswati, a widow, had been living with Mahender for about three years. Their families said they committed suicide.

A resident of Lenin Nagar in Balapur mandal on the city outskirts, Saraswati lost her husband in a road accident about 13 years ago. They had four children. She was working as a labourer and had enrolled all the children in a hostel.

Saraswati developed a friendship with Mahender and they started living together. The woman’s mother and brother were against her relations with him, but she told them that she married Mahender.

Saraswati had gone to her parents’ house after a quarrel with Mahender recently. She came back to live with Mahender a week ago.

The reason for the suicide is not known. Police said they have registered a case and were investigating.

20230129-120204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana reports 58 deaths due to Covid in 24 hrs

    Goa Catholic priests warn winning candidates against defection

    What a gentleman’s pocket needs

    IIT-K alumni couple donates Rs 2 cr for health-tech