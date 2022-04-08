INDIA

Live pangolin seized in Odisha; 2 held

NewsWire
0
0

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha police has seized one live pangolin and arrested two criminals involved in its illegal trade in Bolangir district, the police said on Friday.

The STF, with the help of Bolangir district forest officials, raided a place near Ainlapalli village under Tusura police station on Thursday night and rescued the pangolin from the two accused.

They have been identified as Hemasagar Mahananda and Laxmidhar Naik. Later, the police handed over the pangolin weighing 11 kg to the Bolangir DFO. The accused have been given into the custody of the local forest officials for further action, the STF said.

The Indian Pangolin is a shy, slow moving, nocturnal mammal. It is a Schedule-I protected animal under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, under which offenders are made to pay heavy penalties, informed the officials.

The STF has, so far, seized 12 live pangolins, 23 kg pangolin scales and also arrested a number of criminals involved in this illegal trade.

20220408-143602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJD PM Prasanna Acharya slams govt for not doubling farmers’ income...

    Assam, Nagaland CMs to meet Shah soon on Naga peace talks

    Vijay begins work on film with Vamshi Paidipally

    Man kills woman, ends life by suicide in UP district