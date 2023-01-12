Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while giving mantra for rural development to sarpanchs and members of the panchayat samitis and zila parishads of Palwal and Faridabad districts, on Thursday said they should do good work to live up to the expectations of all those who have elected them.

During a programme, he also made the representatives pledge to establish a ‘corruption-free, transparent and Antyodaya-based system’.

“The tradition of panchayats dates back to the time of Rigveda, thus every elected representative of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) should discharge their responsibility with complete honesty,” said the Chief Minister while interacting with them during the ‘Mantrana’ programme held in Palwal town.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal and state Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma were also present in the programme.

The Chief Minister said the government has completed 3,000 days of its tenure. Before independence, Mahatma Gandhi had dreamed of Gram Swaraj — an idea of the self-reliant village and how the governance system of rural India should be strengthened so that the message of freedom could reach every village.

“The khap panchayats established since ancient times have also done commendable work from time to time. Panchayats also played a significant role in making the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao program a mass movement,” he said.

The Chief Minister exhorted the PRI representatives to develop a corruption-free, transparent system. With the use of technology, radical changes have been brought to ensure the reach of benefits of every welfare scheme to the last mile citizen or ‘Antyodaya’.

“The life of the common man is getting better and easier with many programmes like Parivar Pehchan Patra, and CHIRAYU Haryana. Also, in the last eight years, more than one lakh government jobs have been given on merit,” said Khattar.

He said the panchayat representatives should also perform their duties while upholding the spirit of Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek and Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas and Prayas.

The Chief Minister said Rs 300 crore was released for unanimously elected representatives. He said this time out of 70,000 representatives 40,000 were elected unanimously. This system has promoted social harmony and mutual brotherhood.

The government has done many things in the direction of making panchayats autonomous. “We have also started the system of literate panchayats and this time 50 per cent representation has been given to women in panchayat elections. Because of this step, this time, a large number of daughters have been elected in the panchayats,” the Chief Minister said.

