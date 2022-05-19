Liverpool will celebrate their successful season with a victory parade through the city, even if they fall short in the Premier League and the Champions League, the club said in a statement on Thursday.

The Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, had already invited the club to take part in a victory parade in preparation for the potential outcome of the season, but following last Saturday’s Wembley win, this has been extended to include the FA Cup, in addition to the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool have officially accepted the offer and the parade will begin at 4pm BST on the day after the Reds play Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Liverpool have already claimed two major honours this season by defeating Chelsea on penalties in February’s EFL Cup final and the FA Cup final on Saturday. Remarkably, they may yet double their trophy haul as an unprecedented quadruple is still a possibility.

The parade will also include a bus with representatives from Liverpool FC Women, who won the FA Women’s Championship.

As the date of the victory parade falls on the anniversary of the Heysel Stadium disaster, throughout the morning LFC, supported by Liverpool City Council, will pay tribute to the 39 supporters who lost their lives on that day.

The 13.5km victory route, the same as the 2019 parade, will start at Allerton Maze in the south of the city. It will then travel northbound on Queens Drive towards the Fiveways roundabout (in Childwall) and on to the Rocket flyover.

The full costs of the parade will be met by LFC.

“We’re delighted that we can now confirm the club will definitely parade around the city on May 29 – and I am pleased we will be celebrating the achievements of both the men and women’s teams,” Mayor Anderson said.

