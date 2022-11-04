SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Liverpool captain Henderson will be available against Tottenham, confirms coach Klopp

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp on Friday confirmed captain Jordan Henderson will be available for this weekend’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Having wrapped up the Champions League group stage by beating Napoli 2-0 midweek, Liverpool will travel to Spurs for a Premier League match on Sunday.

The English professional footballer Henderson missed the 2-0 midweek win over Napoli in a Champions League game but is available for selection once again after making a swift recovery. James Milner, however, will miss Sunday’s visit to the capital after being placed in a concussion protocol having departed the game on Tuesday following the half-time interval.

Ahead of that contest, Klopp spoke to the media at the AXA Training Centre, “So, Hendo, yes, he’s available,” Klopp told his pre-match press conference.

“He trained yesterday completely normal so should be fine. He had a little thing but serious enough to not be involved in the last game.”

On Milner, the coach said, “When you go through a concussion protocol you are not available for the next game because you have to go through different stages. So, he is fine but still, that’s how it is (and) rightly so. We have to go to different stages and that means he is available for non-contact training on Monday and full-contact training on Tuesday if everything goes well. Until then that’s what we expect because he was yesterday already good.”

