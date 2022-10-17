Mohamed Salah’s excellent goal gave Liverpool a 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday evening to decide a bad-tempered match and end City’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Salah controlled a long kick from Alisson before turning Joao Cancelo and slotting the ball past Ederson to decide the game as Liverpool built on Wednesday’s 7-1 win away to Rangers in the Champions League.

City coach Pep Guardiola was left furious when Phil Foden’s strike was ruled out for a previous foul by Erling Haaland, while Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp was sent off after losing his cool when his side didn’t get a free-kick in the closing stages, reports Xinhua.

Liverpool came into the game 13 points behind City following their worst start to a season in 10 years, but their defence improved considerably to take vital points that just about keep their title hopes alive.

Arsenal rode their luck to win 1-0 away to Leeds United to remain top of the league. Bukayo Saka scored the only goal of the game 10 minutes from half-time to give Arsenal the win in a match that was halted for several minutes when the referee lost contact with the VAR room.

Patrick Bamford had the chance to equalize for Leeds in the second half, but the striker dragged his penalty kick wide to give Arsenal a huge let-off that allowed them to extend their lead at the top of the table to four points.

Newcastle United drew 0-0 on their visit to Old Trafford in what was certainly a game of two halves. Newcastle had the best of the first 45 minutes, with Joelinton twice hitting the woodwork.

However, the home side reacted after the break and was the better one, with Marcus Rashford wasting a chance to give them all three points at the end.

Mason Mount scored twice as Chelsea enjoyed a comfortable 2-0 win away to Aston Villa, whose key players continue to misfire.

The England midfielder took advantage of an error from Tyrone Mings to fire into the bottom corner after just six minutes and doubled his account an hour later with a wickedly dipping free kick that wrong-footed Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez.

Declan Rice’s long-range shot in the 64th minute saved a point for West Ham on their visit to Southampton, who had taken a 20th-minute lead thanks to Romain Perraud’s deflected shot.

Both sides had chances to win the game in the closing minutes, while their goalkeepers made important saves.

