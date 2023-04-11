Corinthians could make a move to sign Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in the northern hemisphere summer, the Brazilian club said.

Firmino’s contract with the Premier League club is due to expire in June and the 31-year-old has stated that he will not seek an extension, a Xinhua report said.

“He [Firmino] is a player who would be on the agenda of any Brazilian club, for his quality, for everything he has done as a footballer, for his commitment,” Corinthians football manager Alessandro Nunes told reporters on Monday.

Firmino, who has 55 Brazil caps, has declared a desire to play for Corinthians – the team he supported as a child – if and when he returns to Brazilian football.

He has also been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham, among other suitors.

“Without a doubt, if there were a possibility of signing him, any club would be interested,” Nunes said. “In my opinion, he still has the quality to play on the international stage.”

