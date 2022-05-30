Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has been voted Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) fans’ Player of the Year for 2021-22, the club said in a statement on Monday.

The Egyptian international retained the award after football supporters recognised his stellar Premier League campaign for Liverpool.

Salah claimed his third Golden Boot, alongside Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min, by netting 23 goals from his 35 outings in the season.

He also picked up the league’s Playmaker prize for his 14 assists in the season — one more than teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was also shortlisted for the PFA prize.

Salah came out on top in a fans’ poll to claim the accolade for the third time in his career, with Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Conor Gallagher and Declan Rice the other nominees.

Salah’s personal statistics are simply outrageous this season, 23 goals and 14 assists in the Premier League alone. The Egyptian’s early-season form was particularly devastating, including a stretch where he netted in seven games in a row – a run that culminated with a hat-trick against old foe Manchester United.

