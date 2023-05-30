INDIA

Livid over slur on Savitribai Phule, NCP demands action against websites

The Nationalist Congress Party on Tuesday demanded stringent action against two websites for publishing “derogatory” articles on the legendary Marathi social reformer and pioneering woman teacher, Savitribai Phule.

NCP senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal told media persons that he had already written to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde seeking strong steps against the websites for the articles published in January 2022.

“I have written a letter to the CM and the Mumbai Commissioner of Police for the slur on Savitribai Phule who is revered all over. However, if they fail to take action including legal steps, then I shall visit the CoP and demand that a formal complaint be registered in the matter,” he said.

Bhujbal said that he will be accompanied by Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, State NCP President Jayant Patil, and MP Sunil Tatkare among others.

In his letter, Bhujbal, the NCP MLA from Yeola (Nashik), sought legal action against the websites and the author of the article for “derogatory remarks” on Savitribai Phule (1831-1897), and questioning her credentials as a teacher.

He said that the attempts to malign the legendary educator was “highly condemnable, outrageous and painful”, with the websites seeking to rearrange and destroy Indian history.

The articles have also stirred a raging debate on social media with many slamming the authors for the references and insinuations against the iconic social reformer.

