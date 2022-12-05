SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

Livingstone ruled out of Test series vs Pakistan due to knee injury

NewsWire
0
0

England have suffered a major blow in their ongoing Test series against Pakistan with the tourists losing all-rounder Liam Livingstone for the remainder of the tour with a knee injury.

Livingstone hurt his right knee while fielding on the second day of the first Test in Rawalpindi and the 29-year-old will fly home to England on Tuesday to commence his rehabilitation, according to ICC.

England are yet to name a replacement for the remainder of the three-match Test series, although selectors do have a number of options already in their squad that they may look to include for the second Test that commences in Multan on Friday.

Pace bowler Mark Wood is expected to be available for the second Test after he failed to prove his fitness for the series opener due to his hip problem, while 18-year-old spinner Rehan Ahmed could also come into contention and become England’s youngest ever Test debutant.

Known more for his white-ball exploits, Livingstone was making his Test debut in Rawalpindi and the right-hander managed nine runs in the first innings and then looked hampered when running between the wickets while contributing an unbeaten seven in the second innings.

20221205-110605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bhuvi should be given more time to sort out his problems,...

    India to play Derbyshire, Northamptonshire in T20 tour matches on England...

    IANS EXCLUSIVE: His risk management was excellent, says coach Amre on...

    India beat England by 4 wickets in final to win Under-19...