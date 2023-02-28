ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Liza Malik all set to make comeback after marriage with two music videos

Liza Malik made her Bollywood debut with “Torbaaz”, and went on to feature in TV shows like “Comedy Classes”, “Comedy Circus”, “Bhaag Bakool Bhaag”, and ‘Dancing Queen” before walking down the aisle with beau Saurabh Pathak some time ago. She is now excited to pick up her career right from where she left it.

About the kinds of projects that she is looking forward to getting into in the near future, Liza said: “I am looking forward to getting back into my normal routine. Also I won’t mind learning some new things, skills that might come useful to me. I’m excited to read some interesting scripts and getting on with new projects. I’m already working on a few music collaborations.”

About doing music videos, she said: “There are two upcoming music videos including recreation of old song ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’ with a well-known singer and other is a Punjabi song in which I am collaborating with singer Ashok Masti and one rapper.”

