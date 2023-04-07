ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Liza Malik sheds light on her fitness routine, secret to a healthy lifestyle

Actress and singer Liza Malik believes in following a daily workout regimen which helps her stay in shape and share her fitness goals on social media. She also disclosed her secret for a healthy lifestyle: “For the first time, in the last one year, I have not stressed on diet or fitness.”

But having said that I always maintained a lifestyle which I can follow so I always preferred eating simple home cooked balanced meal. I never believed in being skinny.”

Liza made her Bollywood debut with ‘Torbaaz’, and went on to feature in TV shows like ‘Comedy Classes’, ‘Comedy Circus’, ‘Bhaag Bakool Bhaag’, among others.

She goes on to highlight the rules she follows to stay active and fit. “I start my day with lukewarm water with honey lemon then inculcate fresh juices. I have replaced rice with dalia(porridge) or brown rice and normal wheat flour to multigrain flour. I have discovered that eating small portions, 4 meals a day and sleeping on time without skipping any meal always works wonders. So I would advise all to eat healthy and never starve or make any drastic changes in diet.”

