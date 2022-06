In a bizarre incident, a lizard was reportedly found in a meal of a prominent outlet in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

The incident was reported at Sagar Ratna outlet at Nexus Elante Mall.

The reptile was found in a plate of ‘Chhole Bhature’ by a doctor who was having dinner at the restaurant.

The customer immediately alerted health authorities and police.

However, no written complaint was submitted by the customer.

After the incident, the Health Department collected samples of the food.

20220616-220202