Singer-songwriter Lizzo has poured her famous curves into a lace-up black leather skirt while performing on-stage for masses of adoring fans at a gig in Europe.

The 35-year-old singing sensation, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, was at the Nos Alive Festival in Oeiras, Portugal while looking and sounding sensational. Showing off her curves, Lizzo paraded her figure in a number of daring outfits, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

At the start of the gig she could be seen donning a black leather dress with red panelling and a lace-up detail complete with silver studs and eyelets. The dress was in a ballgown style and had a voluminous silhouette, but looked incredibly alternative and ornate with the colour palette and embellishments.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the voluminous skirt then appeared to come off in other snaps, with a tight-fitting bodysuit being revealed underneath. The same zip-up bodice from the dress was intact, with the rest of the one piece featuring the same red and black PVC panelling.

Showing off her curves, Lizzo looked powerful and confident as she stormed the stage in front of her adoring fans. The starlet could be seen surrounded by dancers who mirrored her confidence and donned similar ensembles.

Lizzo recently shared a video of her donning a similar ensemble in a silver and black colourway, which left fans going wild over her outfit.

