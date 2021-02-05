Grammy Award-winning singer Lizzo says she has started showering her belly with praise, in a bid to be nicer to herself.

Alongside a video where she is seen giving affirmations to herself in front of a mirror, she wrote: “I started talking to my belly this year. Blowing her kisses and showering her with praises. I used to want to cut my stomach off I hated it so much. But it’s literally ME.”

In the clip, Lizzo rubs her stomach and blows kisses at herself, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I love you so much. Thank you so much for keeping me happy, for keeping me alive. Thank you. I’m gonna continue to listen to you. You deserve all the space in the world to breathe, to expand and contract, to give me life,” she said to herself.

The 32-year-old singer earlier slammed the body positivity movement for not benefiting the people that “created” the term.

–IANS

dc/vnc