Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan has slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his failure to take action against those selling liquor illegally in the state.

Paswan has said that Kumar has a unique logic of ‘Jo Piyega (liquor) Wo Marega’ (Those who drink liquor will die).

“I want to ask a simple question that you are saying ‘Jo Piyega Wo Marega’ but what about those who are selling liquor. For them, ‘Jo Bechega (Liquor) Wo Bachega’ (Those who sell liquor will be saved) as the state government is protecting them. The liquor mafia is operating under the protection of Bihar government,” the LJP President alleged.

“During the tenure of Nitish Kumar, those who drink liquor are ‘Maha Paapi’ and those who sell liquor are ‘Maha Gyani’,” he said.

“People of the Pasi community protested against the ban on toddy in Bihar but the Police of Nitish Kumar brutally assaulted them. When it comes to taking the votes of Dalits, Nitish Kumar looks at them as a vote bank but when it comes to fulfilling their grievances, they become violators of rules made by his government,” he added.

Reacting over the murder of a Yadav woman in Bhagalpur’s Pirpaiti block, Paswan said that Kumar has lost the moral ground to remain as the Chief Minister of Bihar. Crime cases are at their peak, the LJP Chief added.

The victim Neelam Devi was mutilated by a person identified as Sheikh Mian on Saturday evening.

