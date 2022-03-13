INDIA

LKG, UKG classes in Puducherry to open from Monday

By NewsWire
0
11

The Union Territory of Puducherry has decided to open the LKG and UKG classes in all four regions of the territory from Monday (March 14). The classes had remained shut since March 2020 after the outbreak of the pandemic.

Children were learning in online mode ever since the pandemic began and the Puducherry education department has now issued a circular to reopen the classes.

The circular issued by the Director of School Education, Union Territory of Puducherry, P.T. Rudra Goud in a circular to the head of schools said that all schools must strictly adhere to the Covid protocol and standard operating procedures issued earlier.

The Covid-19 cases in the Union Territory have declined drastically with no new cases reported in some days.

