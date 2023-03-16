Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar etched his name in cricketing history by becoming the first player to shatter the elusive 100-mile barrier. With the speedometer soaring to a staggering 161.3 Kilometers per hour, Akhtar’s feat stands unrivalled to this day, a testament to the ferocity and skill of one of the game’s most fearsome pacers.

The pacer is now playing for the Asia Lions franchise in Legends League Cricket Masters (LLC) in Doha.

Talking about his experience of playing in the LLC Masters, the 47-year-old said that the tournament has become larger than life.

“The LLC is a wonderful tournament. It has become larger than life. The league will start to get more competitive now going forward with the recently-retired players who might join the league in coming seasons, the league will only grow,” Akhtar was quoted as saying in a media release.

“I would like to thank Vivek and Raman Raheja for a fantastic job in putting this mega tournament together. It’s great fun to play against these guys. The platform is providing me an opportunity to meet my old friends. It’s a burst of memories when we all are playing together. We share old anecdotes from our playing time. We share a good bond and give our best so that the fans can enjoy,” he added.

Akhtar, who is also known as ‘Rawalpindi Express’ has suffered several injuries over the last few years but it has not stopped him from charging at full speed towards the batter.

“Unfortunately, I injured myself while diving yesterday and twisted my knee. If I was not injured, I would have definitely bowled my 4 overs and tried to add value to the team. But last year I made sure that I played every game and bowled 4 overs. It’s about how much I can participate and make it big for this league. I am just a little contributor to make this league better and enhance the value of my team,” the pacer said.

