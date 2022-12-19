France goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris reflected on the luck of the penalty shootout after his side’s defeat to Argentina in a thrilling World Cup final.

France fought back from 0-2 down to force extra time at 2-2 with two goals from Kylian Mbappe. After Lionel Messi had put Argentina back in front with 12 minutes left to play, Mbappe’s third of the night forced the decisive and painful shootout for the French, reports Xinhua.

“We matched Argentina blow for blow and we never gave up,” said the keeper on French television. “We believed in it until the end and it was played on penalties, and they are always cruel,” he added.

Central defender Raphael Varane also reflected France’s never-say-die spirit.

“We are very disappointed. We gave everything,” the defender commented.

Varane and other French players were affected by a virus in the run-up to the game, and he admitted France had “faced a lot of obstacles during the competition, we fought until the end. We didn’t give up.”

However, he admitted that until the closing minutes of normal time, Argentina has been the better side.

“Today, for an hour, we weren’t in the game. We came back and we could have won too. I’m very proud of the French and this group of players,” insisted Varane.

