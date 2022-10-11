INDIASCI-TECH

Lloyd launches QLED Google TVs with voice command

NewsWire
0
0

Lloyd, a consumer durable brand from Havells India, on Tuesday launched its latest QLED Google TV series. The company, however, was yet to reveal the prices.

The TVs come equipped with 4K QLED display and Far-Field technology that enables users to control it via the built-in Google Assistant without using a voice-enabled remote.

“With the rising OTT consumption, consumers are looking for bigger size TVs with superior aesthetic design and advanced features that can deliver an immersive in-home entertainment experience,” said Rajesh Rathi, Executive Vice President, Lloyd.

“We are confident that the new line-up of televisions will strengthen our position in the premium TV segment and will address the evolving needs of new-age consumers,” he added.

The other feature includes cinematic experience with enhanced true life colour and contrast ratio, comes loaded with the latest smart apps, and provides a separate kid’s mode to help guide kids to age-appropriate content.

Moreover, the convenient user interface makes the TV user-friendly and easy to navigate, said the company.

With the Dual Band Wi-Fi feature, it enables users to connect to high-speed internet to watch the latest OTT content.

The product series comes in four models, with pre-loaded OTT apps including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, etc.

20221011-181003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covaxin true example of public-private partnership: Balram Bhargav

    Andhra ministers hand over Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to soldier’s family...

    Communication breakdown: The silent scourge of relationships

    Bonn summit to begin in backdrop of accelerating climate impacts, geopolitical...