The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) will run a special campaign, titled ‘spitting is prohibited’, from Thursday till March 1 in an attempt to preserve the beautification work done for GIS-23 and G20 events in the Uttar Pradesh state capital.

In a statement, LMC Commissioner Inderjit Singh said: “The campaign, to be run under Swachh Bharat Mission, will impose fine on people found spitting or urinating/defecating in the open areas.

“The offenders will be given the title of ‘Mr or Ms/Mrs Piku’. They will also be fined Rs 250 the under Uttar Pradesh Waste (Management Operation and Sanitation) Rules 2021.”

Singh further said that for implementation, help of the police, NGOs and local people will be taken.

“We will also publicise the message of not spitting/urinating or defecating in the open through radio/public announcement. Additionally, boards and hoardings will be put on buses with the same message,” said the LMC Commissioner.

He also said that e-certificates and T-shirts will be distributed to the participants of the campaign.

20230223-081803

