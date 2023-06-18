A woman contractual employee at the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has been beaten to death by her husband.

The police registered a case of death caused by rash or negligent act against the accused and arrested him, late on Saturday.

Victim Madhu, 40, was working at zone eight of the Nagar Nigam and was not staying with her husband Santosh. Instead, she was staying at her mother’s house in Para.

On Saturday, Santosh intercepted her near the Nagar Nigam parking at Parag road and started beating her, said the police.

Madhu’s niece Dolly said she got information about the assault on Madhu through their common acquaintance.

“Santosh hit Madhu with bricks. She was rushed to the Lok Bandhu hospital where she died of head injuries suffered in the attack,” she said.

Dolly further said Santosh was harassing Madhu for a long time. She added that her aunt died during the treatment.

SHO, Aashiana, Manoj Bhadoria, said that the accused has been arrested and a probe was underway in the matter.

