LML to showcase EV Star at AutoExpo

Two-wheeler maker LML on Monday said it will showcase its electric model ‘Star’ at the upcoming AutoExpo 2023 near Delhi, said a top company official.

“We are ecstatic to present this engineering marvel to the world and at this auto expo we envision a future where Star is embraced by consumers as a stylish and intelligent mode of commuting around the globe. Paving our way to the e-mobility solutions we are also looking forward to sharing our insights on our global company strategy,” Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, MD & CEO, LML said.

The company aims to display its cutting-edge technologies featured in its product.

According to LML, the model Star provides a diverse range of innovative features such as a photo-sensitive headlamp, an interactive display, removable batteries, smart dashboards, ambient lighting, reverse mode (with park assist), hill-hold assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system and others.

20230102-131603

