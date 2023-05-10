INDIA

LMV licence enables one to drive transport vehicle too: Himachal HC

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has ruled that a light motor vehicle (LMV) licence enabled the holder to drive a transport vehicle too.

Observing that there is only licence category i.e. LMV, Justice Vivek Singh Thakur dismissed an appeal filed by Oriental Insurance Company against the Workmen Compensation Commissioner’s order who held it liable to indemnify the claimants.

As per the case, Raj Paul was engaged as a driver of a pickup jeep. He met with an accident on December 3, 2003, and died. His licence was valid for driving motorcycle and scooter as well as LMV non-transport only.

The vehicle involved in the accident was a goods carrying commercial vehicle, but undoubtedly falls in the category of LMV in terms of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Counsel for the insurance company pleaded that being holder of the licence valid for LMV (non-transport), Paul was not authorised to drive a transport vehicle.

The court held that there was no provision in the Motor Vehicle Act to make endorsement of LMV non-transport.

