A top Pakistan official said that loadshedding will reduce to 3.5 hours from Tuesday as the country has faced prolonged power outages amid an extreme heatwave.

Addressing a news conference, PML-n leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that “after June 30, there will be no loadshedding of more than two hours. Today, we need to produce 25,000 megawatts of electricity but we’re only producing 21,000MW”, The Express Tribune reported.

While Tuesday there will only be 3.5 hours of power outages in the country, the period would be reduced to three hours, he added.

Abbasi’s comments came after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a marathon five-hour meeting earlier on June 4 to come up with an “emergency plan” aimed at reducing power cuts that have roiled the country amid reported shortfalls of 7000 MW, Dawn news reported.

Due to the difference in supply and demand, unannounced loadshedding of eight hours is being carried out in different parts of the country, reports The Express Tribune.

Moreover, in areas with line losses found to be high, the duration of loadshedding has reached 12 hours.

Furthermore, the country has been facing an extreme heatwave since last month and temperatures up to 50 degrees Celsius has been recorded in some parts of Pakistan.

