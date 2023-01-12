INDIALIFESTYLE

In a bizarre incident, a businessman borrowed an SUV of his ad film-maker friend and tried to sell it when the latter delayed repayment of a loan of Rs 6.5 lakh.

However, the businessman was caught when the regional transport office called the film-maker to verify the sale during paperwork.

As per reports, the victim, identified as Arun Singh of Gomti Nagar is a good friend of a real estate developer Achal Dwivedi.

Arun is in a film-making business and runs his office from his house in Gomti Nagar. His wife is the proprietor of the company.

Arun fell short of cash and he took a loan of Rs 6.5 lakh from Achal on December 6, 2022 to run his business smoothly.

“In due course of time, Arun paid back Rs 4 lakh of the loan and promised to pay up the remaining sum later. In the meanwhile, Achal played a trick by borrowing Arun’s SUV saying he had some urgent work.

Achal did not return the SUV which made Arun apprehensive.

“Achal kept on delaying and took to browbeating when I insisted that he return the SUV. He used to barge into the company’s office and bully us. He also sent intimidating messages on WhatsApp. I had come to know from my well-wishers and RTO officials that Achal was planning to sell my SUV. It will be a great loss to me. I am ready to pay the remaining sum,” he said in the FIR.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North Zone, Qasim Abidi said that there was a case of criminal breach of trust against Achal.

Police sources said that the two had been friends since the last 10 years. The owner of a second-hand car bazaar where Achal was planning to sell the car enquired about the registration details from the RTO and then informed Arun about the deal.

