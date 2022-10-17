Amidst reports of big grocery chains posting massive profits while inflation skyrockets, Loblaw has announced a price freeze on more than 1,500 no name brand items for around three months.

“Effective today and until the end of January 2023, no name product prices will be frozen,” Loblaw said in a statement.

The No Name brand has a wide assortment of essentials including apples, potatoes, butter, eggs, cheese, rice, pasta, toilet paper and paper towels. It is sold in more than 2,400 stores, including Loblaws, Zehrs, Real Canadian Superstore, no frills, T&T, Atlantic Superstore, Maxi and Shoppers Drug Mart.

The grocery chain acknowledges rising food prices and attributes it to “increased suppliers’ costs”.

“Food prices have risen rapidly over the past year, with increased suppliers’ costs due to fuel, labour, weather and global conflict, which are passed to retailers, and reflected on grocery shelves,” the statement reads.

Loblaw President and Chairman Galen Weston reiterates that the price rise “is out of our control” in an email that was sent to PC Optimum members.

“Anyone who regularly visits the grocery store knows that over the past year the cost of food has increased rapidly. Maddeningly, much of this is out of our control,” the letter says.

“That’s why, to help Canadians hit the brakes on food inflation, we are focusing on what is in our control. Starting today (Monday October 17), we’re freezing prices of all no name products — more than 1,500 grocery essentials, sold in stores across the country – until January 31, 2023,” his email reads.

“In the weeks ahead, we’ll continue to lower prices [through PC Optimum], in our flyer, and across our stores, all designed to provide immediate relief from escalating food costs,” he promises.