A local BJP leader, his wife and son were brutally thrashed by four men with sticks and batons over an issue of parking a motorcycle in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, an official said on Monday.

The official said that they have arrested two accused, while a manhunt has been initiated to nab others, who are still at large.

The local BJP leader, Naresh (60), his wife Shakuntla (55) and their son Kapil (37) are undergoing treatment at the hospital and their condition is stable, the official added.

According to police, on Sunday around 10:54 p.m. a call was received at Mangolpuri police station regarding a quarrel in the area following which Station House Officer along with a police team rushed to the spot.

On spot, it was found that three persons — Kapil, his mother Shakuntla and his father Naresh had sustained injuries, and were admitted at the SGM hospital by a PCR van.

“At SGM hospital statement of Kapil was recorded in which he stated that one Diler Singh and his three sons Sher Singh, Armaan and Sibbo attacked him with ‘lathi’ and ‘dandas’. His father and mother were also beaten by them when they tried to save him,” said the official.

Kapil also told police that there is an old enmity between the families since 2018. “On the basis of statement given by Kapil, a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and Diler singh and his son Sher Singh have been arrested and investigation is in progress,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Singh.

“The cause of yesterday’s quarrel stemmed from an incident involving Kapil, who resides in Rohini and had come to visit his parents. The disagreement initially arose due to a dispute over parking his bike, which eventually escalated into an assault by the alleged accused who reside nearby,” the DCP added.

2023070333094