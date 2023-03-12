‘Naatu Naatu’ is no longer one of the hundreds of movie songs churned out by the Indian film industry every year. It’s a new age entertainment anthem that took India by storm and conquered the hearts of the world.

After winning a Golden Globe awards among several other recognitions worldwide, the ‘desi’ song from ‘RRR’ is a top contender in the Best Original Song category at this year’s Oscar Awards.

The song penned by Chandra Bose, composed by MM Keeravani, and rendered in Telugu by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, has garnered humongous success not only in India but in several countries such as Japan, South Korea, and the US.

The hook step that lead actors Ram Charan and NTR Jr performed to perfection on screen created a wave on Internet with people and celebrities from all over the world, emulating the iconic dance steps choreographed to perfection by Prem Rakshit.

The cross-cultural popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ has come as a refreshing boost for Indian cinema on the world platform. So what is the secret behind the overwhelming popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ among commoners and critics alike?

Speaking earlier to IANS, song lyricist Chandra Bose had pointed to the strong nativity elements and proximity to cultural roots as the reasons behind ‘Naatu Naatu’ overwhelming acceptance and global popularity.

“Local has become global. The time has come for us to present our traditions, our culture, our practices to the world. Real art is all about spreading our native culture worldwide. That is the real intention of art. A song born out of our culture, traditions, practices, and land is ruling the world and has transcended boundaries. That’s the secret of its success,” he elaborated.

For lead actor Ram Charan who featured in the song along with NTR Jr, it is the drama and emotions brimming in the song that struck a chord with global audiences.

“The song has reached the Oscars because of the drama, and the emotions that underline the song. The camaraderie, the brotherhood on display, the yin and yang that the two leading men represent … everything went into making the song so special,” he told Sam Fragoso of the ‘Talk Easy’ show in Los Angeles.

As opposed to a majority of songs that are inserted routinely in most of the Indian movies, ‘Naatu Naatu’ plays a significant role in establishing several aspects of the story. This has also been a major factor in the song’s popularity.

Added to this, the fervour of the ruled against the domination of the rulers in the story, has also clicked with audiences.

The song choreographed to perfection and synchronised with the peppy Indian folk and Western music melange, helped the song click with Indian and non-Indian audiences.

“Each take was so challenging. A particular stretch was shot over two days. Achieving synchronization was the toughest part. It had to be pitch-perfect by the degree. Keeravani’s amazing beats made it a great song,” Ram Charan had recalled to Sam Fragoso.

