INDIA

Local Tripura party chief joins Trinamool along with workers

NewsWire
0
0

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday got a shot in the arm as President and various office bearers of local party, the Tripura Democratic Front (TDF), along with the members of 450 families joined it.

TDF President Pujan Biswas said that due to inclement weather, hundreds of members of his party could not come to Agartala from different parts of the state to join the Trinamool. However, many leaders and workers of the TDF would soon join it, he said.

Trinamool Rajya Sabha member Sushmita Dev and party’s state in-charge and former West Bengal Minister Rajib Banerjee welcomed Biswas, other party functionaries and workers into the party.

Congress’ former Tripura unit chief and veteran lawyer Pijush Kanti Biswas, Vice President Tapas Dey, General Secretary Tajen Das, former Youth Congress state President Pujan Biswas and a few other senior leaders in October last year quit the Congress and formed the TDF.

Pujan Biswas, son of Pijush Kanti Biswas, urged everyone to unitedly fight against the BJP and defeat it in the Assembly elections next year.

20220914-224005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bible preaching in Bengaluru pvt school stirs controversy

    Can Bengal BJP swallow Nadda’s prescription for state unit’s revival?

    27 inmates booked for UP jail violence

    EPFO adds 14.12 lakh net subscribers in February