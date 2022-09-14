The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday got a shot in the arm as President and various office bearers of local party, the Tripura Democratic Front (TDF), along with the members of 450 families joined it.

TDF President Pujan Biswas said that due to inclement weather, hundreds of members of his party could not come to Agartala from different parts of the state to join the Trinamool. However, many leaders and workers of the TDF would soon join it, he said.

Trinamool Rajya Sabha member Sushmita Dev and party’s state in-charge and former West Bengal Minister Rajib Banerjee welcomed Biswas, other party functionaries and workers into the party.

Congress’ former Tripura unit chief and veteran lawyer Pijush Kanti Biswas, Vice President Tapas Dey, General Secretary Tajen Das, former Youth Congress state President Pujan Biswas and a few other senior leaders in October last year quit the Congress and formed the TDF.

Pujan Biswas, son of Pijush Kanti Biswas, urged everyone to unitedly fight against the BJP and defeat it in the Assembly elections next year.

